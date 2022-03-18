The draw for this season’s Champions League quarter and semi-final ties has taken place.

Following the prestigious competition’s most recent Round of Last 16, just eight teams remain.

German giants and 2020-21 winners Bayern Munich cruised past RB Salzburg, demolishing the Austrian outfit 8-2 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, current holders Chelsea edged their way past French side Lille to reach the next round, with Liverpool and Manchester City also progressing after beating Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

MORE: Two Man United stars left out of England squad for upcoming international friendlies

Manchester United was the last round’s most notable exit with Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils crashing out at the hands of Atletico Madrid who beat them 2-1 over two legs.

However, looking ahead to the competition’s conclusion, here is how the remaining teams will line up until the illustrious final takes place at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022, as per UEFA.

Champions League Quarter-Finals

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid (QF 1)

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid (QF 2)

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich (QF 3)

Benfica vs. Liverpool (QF 4)

Champions League Semi-Finals

Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 1

Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 3