Chelsea transfer targets could have doubts over moving to the club in the summer, according to reports.

With the current situation regarding the ownership at Chelsea, players could be having doubts over signing for the club due to the uncertainty surrounding it. This is according to football agent Dan Chapman, speaking to the Daily Mail.

“Players and more likely agents will be very nervous about whether the club will be free of sanctions by [the summer], so investing too much time now on any prospect of a move to Chelsea might be seen as fruitless,” Chapman said.

Although the ownership problems could be sorted out shortly, this may still cause doubts in the minds of the players who have been linked to the club. If it does go smoothly, players still could be unsure what direction the club is going to go under new owners.

The Daily Mail further reports that the likes of Declan Rice, Eder Militao and Jules Kounde have all been linked to the club, and could be looking elsewhere this summer. All three players will have plenty of interested parties and may opt for the less risky options when deciding their future.

“Agents will start looking elsewhere for their clients and that could impact Chelsea’s ability to land their primary targets,” added Chapman.

Agents may not want to take the risk of relying on Chelsea to sign their player this summer, so will be looking for suitable clubs for their clients to sign for. Certain players may wait out for a move to Chelsea, but many agents will be solely focused on getting their player a move, and won’t be waiting around.