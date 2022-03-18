Exclusive: Liverpool suspect ulterior motive following Marcus Rashford links

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is understood to be unhappy with life at Old Trafford and according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, is ‘considering his future’.

Rashford, 24, has endured an abysmal run of form that has seen him score just five goals in as many months.

Excluded from not only the Red Devils’ first-team, but most recently Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Three Lions’ next two international friendlies against Switzerland the Ivory Coast, Rashford finds his career at an all-time low.

Although the English forward, whose deal runs out in 2023, is often subjected to harsh and sometimes unfair criticism from sections of fans, both his own and those of rival clubs, there is no arguing that his performances of late haven’t warranted recent demotions.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

However, while Rashford is struggling to let his football do the talking on the pitch, the 24-year-old’s camp appears to be doing their fair share of it, off the field of play.

MORE: Opinion: European exits for trio of Man United-linked managers epitomises Red Devils’ curse

A report on Friday from Manchester Evening News claimed the United number 10’s situation at Old Trafford is attracting the interest of arch-rivals Liverpool, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona.

After reaching out to sources inside Liverpool, CaughtOffside understands there is little basis to these claims and while Rashford’s charity work away from football is admirable, senior sources have been quick to dismiss suggestions they’re looking to sign him in a professional capacity.

In fact, there is a feeling that these links to Liverpool have been deliberately dropped with the aim of emulating Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming last summer that saw super-agent Jorge Mendes negotiate with rivals Manchester City before eventually landing his star client a bumper move back to his old stomping ground.

Of course, when it comes to Rashford, his situation is not exactly the same as the one Ronaldo found himself in last year.

Rashford already plays for United but currently seeking clarity over his future, one way of assuring the Englishman long-term stability would come in the form of a renewed deal and that, to our understanding, is what is being targeted from the player’s side.