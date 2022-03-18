Ferdinand thinks Leeds star would look better if he left the club

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Former Leeds United player Rio Ferdinand believes Raphinha would go up another level if he was to leave the club. 

Speaking on his FIVE podcast, Ferdinand said: “I like the way he plays. He had a spell this season where I thought he was the most decisive player in Leeds. I think if he went to a better team he would go up another level again.”

Ferdinand himself knows what it’s like to move to Leeds and then push on to bigger and better things. Unfortunately for Leeds, Raphinha is a player who may well outgrow them.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City star claims he wants to leave the club in the near future
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star out with hamstring injury
Arsenal and Manchester United may need to act fast in the summer, with transfer target called up by France

He’s a player who doesn’t mind bouncing between clubs and already has played for 5 different teams at the age of 25.

Leeds won’t want to lose the Brazilian winger, but with release clauses in his contract, they might not have much choice.

More Stories Raphinha Rio Ferdinand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.