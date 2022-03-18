Five signings Newcastle United could make this summer

After spending £90m on five new players last January, Newcastle United are preparing for another huge transfer window this coming summer.

According to reports, Newcastle will have a similar amount plus sales to spend in summer. Here, we look at five possible targets who could arrive at St James’ Park:

Sven Botman – £30m

The 22-year-old defender looks like will be Newcastle’s first summer signing. After getting close to striking a deal with Lille in January, Magpies are still interested to sign Dutch centre-back when the transfer window opens. Botman is reported to be keen to join the club and he would cost around £30m.

After the deal collapsed in January, Botman was quoted by Voetbal International as saying: “Newcastle is working on a great project and I thought it would be fun to be a part of it. Especially if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain once started.”

Sven Botman is not expected to be the only defender joining Newcastle this summer.

Matthias Ginter – Free

Alongside Botman, Newcastle are also looking to bring the former Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter. The 28-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender who is out of contract this summer has admitted he is looking for a new adventure and will be leaving the Bundesliga club.

“After a long period of reflection, I have decided to follow another path in my career,” said the Germany international in December.

Ginter has made 46 appearances for the Germany national team, scoring two goals.

Boubacar Kamara – Free



One of the players who is on Newcastle’s midfield wishlist is the French midfielder Boubacar Kamara, who will also be a free agent in the summer. After signing Bruno Guimaraes for £40m from Lyon, Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his options this summer with the signing of the 22-year-old defensive midfielder.



Kamara is a product of Marseille academy and has been an ever-present figure for the Ligue 1 club since the 2018/19 season.

He made his professional debut just as he turned 17, against Sochaux in the Coupe de la Ligue match.



Matt Targett – £15m

The Aston Villa left-back looks certain to make his move permanent to Newcastle when the loan deal ends at the end of the season. Targett has quickly made an impression at St James’ Park and Newcastle have an option to sign the 26-year-old defender for £15m.

Darwin Nunez – £50m

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will be on Newcastle radar this summer to add firepower to their attack. The Uruguayan striker has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 26 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old is a very highly-rated striker among top European clubs and Newcastle United are going to face huge competition for his signature. Nunez is quick, strong and his aerial threat makes him a perfect candidate to lead the Newcastle United attack next season.

He joined Benfica in 2020 for €24m, from the Spanish side Almeria.