Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has announced he will be stepping into the ring, fighting American social media star Adam Saleh.

Evra took to Instagram live to announce the fight, saying: “I’m going to need my whole UK family to pull up and show their love, from not just London but all over the UK I need you guys because this is going to be really crazy,” reports The Sun.

Evra retired in 2019 and has tried is hand in punditry over the few years. He’s also a bit of a social media star himself, creating his own brand ‘I Love This Game Official‘. The brand name, is a common phrase used by Evra on social media, where he often posts positive, uplifting videos using the slogan.

Who is Adam Saleh?

Saleh is a 28-year-old American Youtuber, who has amassed over a billion views on a combination of two Youtube channels. Saleh has a little head start over Evra in the ring, with three fights to his name already, winning two and drawing one.

According to CelebHeights, Saleh is a couple of inches shorter than Evra, which could give him the latter a slight advantage in the fight.