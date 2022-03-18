Insider says David Moyes doesn’t fully trust one West Ham player

Insider Dean Jones has claimed David Moyes doesn’t fully trust one West Ham star.

Despite an excellent performance against Aston Villa, Moyes was quick to play down Said Benrahma’s achievements.

“That is what he has to do isn’t it? He was better today, but you saw a lot of really good and a lot of really poor so what we are trying to get is the good more regular,” reports Football.London.

Although saying he was better, he was still not fully satisfied. Benrahma has struggled this season but Moyes is demanding a lot more from the player. Especially if he wants to be a regular in the team.

Insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s clearly a trust issue there with Benrahma. You can tell that by the number of minutes he gets and the times that he’s given those minutes, but Benrahma can be unbelievable on his day.”

With the current injury of Jarrod Bowen, Benrahma will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place in the team, after starting the most recent game against Sevilla.