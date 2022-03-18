John Terry leading consortium to buy 10% share of Chelsea

Chelsea Football Club is currently owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich but that won’t be the case for much longer.

Abramovich was forced to put the club up for sale earlier this month after financially devastating sanctions were placed on him, which saw his assets, including Chelsea, frozen, by the UK Government.

The high-profile Russian is now expected to see the ownership of the London-based club change hands in the near future.

Several interested parties have already emerged, including billionaire company ‘Saudi Media Group’, but as things stand, no deal has yet been finalised.

However, according to a recent report from GOAL, former club captain John Terry is also interested in purchasing a stake in the Champions League holders.

It has been reported that Terry’s bid to become an influential figure in the day-to-day running of Chelsea is being backed by Tory party donor David Meller, along with his son, Jonathan.

GOAL’s report also says: “With Terry having delved into the world of NFTs recently, the bid promises a high tech approach, allowing supporters, players and former staff to buy fan tokens for upwards of £100 in exchange for voting rights.”

How will Chelsea fans feel if Terry buys 10% of Chelsea?

There is no denying that Blues fans will be gutted when Abramovich does officially end his relationship with the club.

However, should Terry successfully acquire a large stake in the club, fans will welcome their ‘Captain. Leader. Legend’ with open arms.

Hoping to see the side continue the trophy-winning form that they have enjoyed over the last 19-years-old of Abramovich’s era, fans will know that Terry will only want to continue that trend.

However, still, with much uncertainty surrounding the future of the club, it is going to be interesting to see how this one plays out and whether or not Terry really can become a large stakeholder in not only his old club but also one of Europe’s biggest clubs.