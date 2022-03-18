29-year-old Alphonse Areola has made only 14 appearances in all competitions this season for the Hammers since joining West Ham from PSG on a loan deal, but he is already one of the fans favourite after already managing seven clean sheets this season.

The Frenchman dropped another class performance last night in Europa League when he helped West Ham eliminate Spanish outfit Sevilla in a thriller extra-time match at London Stadium.

But according to reliable RMC Sport journalist Salim Baungally who told Foot Mercato, his future is up in the air as Areola is seeking more playing time in order to convince France manager Didier Deschamps he is good enough to unsettle Hugo Lloris as the starting keeper for Les Bleus.

Baungally said: “No one knows if he’s going to stay yet, but West Ham like him a lot. Fabianski is in front of him, but Aréola will eventually start ahead of him. The goal is to have a goalkeeper for years to come.”

West Ham fans will surely want for the Frenchman to stay as Lukasz Fabianski is approaching closing stages of his career and they believe Areola is good enough to start for the Hammers next season.