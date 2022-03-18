Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star out with hamstring injury

Liverpool has been dealt a blow in their hopes to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up a hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold is without a doubt one of the first names on Liverpool’s team sheets.

Very rarely does the young attacking full-back miss a competitive match and with 80 direct goal contributions to his name, it’s not hard to work out why.

However, Klopp will be forced to be without Alexander-Arnold, at least for a little while, after the young star injured his hamstring.

“Yeah,” says Klopp when asked if Trent AA will be out for weeks. Withdrawn from the England squad. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 18, 2022

Not only will Liverpool be without Alexander-Arnold, so will England.

After recently being included in Gareth Southgate’s 25-man England squad to face Switzerland and the Ivory Coast in their next two international friendlies, Alexander-Arnold has now been forced to withdraw from his country’s senior squad.

Who could come in, in place of the 23-year-old has yet to be announced, but a good replacement could be Southampton’s Tino Livramento, who has been in excellent form all season.