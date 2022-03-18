Jurgen Klopp has hinted Liverpool could change system after the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Friday, Klopp confirmed Trent would be out for several weeks, due to a hamstring injury. The Liverpool manager has hinted at multiple different solutions, including youth options, midfielders, and even a change of system.

“We have Millie when he is then not ill anymore, we have obviously Joe and, theoretically, we can change system as well, so we have these kinds of things,” Klopp said, as reported by the Official Liverpool Website.

James Milner has featured a few times at right-back. The utility man always manages to put a shift in, wherever he plays. Klopp also mentioned Joe Gomez, but once again it’s a player playing out of position.

In terms of a change of system, it’s difficult to find one that would suit the remaining players at Liverpool.

If Liverpool lined up with a centre-back at right-back, this could allow Robertson a lot of freedom to get forward. The other three defenders can shuffle around into a back three, and there would be an emphasis on defensive duties for whoever is playing in the right-sided central midfield role.

Someone like Harvey Elliot, has operated in this position before. If he plays on the right, he can offer wide protection to the Liverpool team.

Also, going forward, he can double up with Mohamed Salah, just like Trent does in the attacking phase.

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent, to be honest, that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement.”

Due to the number of chances he creates, being without the 23-year-old is a huge miss. Giving Robertson more freedom down the left could bring out the best in him, and could add to his ten league assists already this season.

“If not, then maybe we have a very young solution, which is fine as well or Joey as well. We will have a look,” Klopp added.

A young solution seems less likely, with their best young backup, Neco Williams, currently on loan at Fulham.