Manchester City star claims he wants to leave the club in the near future

Manchester City
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has spoken about how much he misses his home country, Portugal. 

Speaking to Channel 11 (via Daily Mail), Silva said: “I miss Portugal a lot.” The Portuguese midfielder also recently opened up to The Times, revealing how his mental health was effected during lockdown.

Due to travel restrictions, he couldn’t visit his family. “Before I used to go to Portugal for a couple of days and have dinner with my mum and dad. It was just dinner but you’re with your parents so it’s nice. To not be able to do that was difficult,” Said Silva.

The pandemic seems to have made Silva miss his family even more, and a move back to his home-country could be a possibility in the near future. “If I could go back in a year or two, I would. Not only because I would like to play for Benfica again, but because I miss my family and living in Portugal very much,” Silva said to Channel 11.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City.

His current deal expires in 2025, but it’s looking unlikely that he will see out his contract. The time spent away from family may have put life into perspective for Silva, who is really starting to miss home.

