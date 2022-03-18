Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave the club on a free this summer and four clubs are interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Lingard’s contract expires this summer, and isn’t expected to sign an extension on his current deal. Four clubs, including two from the Premier League, are reportedly interested in signing the out-of-favour star.

Sports journalist Nicolo Schira believes West Ham and Newcastle are pushing to sign Lingard, with AC Milan and AS Roma also being offered the player, as seen in the tweet below.

Jesse #Lingard will leave #ManchesterUnited as a free agent in summer. #WestHam and #Newcastle want to sign him and pushing to try to convince him. He has also been offered to #ACMilan and #ASRoma (Lingard best season was 2017/18 at #MUFC with Mourinho). #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 17, 2022

Lingard spent a short period on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 league games. The Hammers helped to revive his career and he was a key factor in helping West Ham’s push into Europe.

The fans at the London Stadium had a great relationship with the England international and a reunion could be on the table.

Newcastle are expected to spend big this summer, but if they can bring in a player of Lingard’s calibre on a free transfer, it would be great business. Although money isn’t an issue, financial fair play is something the North East club must be wary about.

Lingard may have dropped a hint about a move to Milan, after being pictured with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time off in the international break. Lingard’s destination of choice was a club he’s been linked with, and due to his contract expiring he is able to speak to clubs in Europe before the summer.