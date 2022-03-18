PSG eyeing up Liverpool key man

PSG are eyeing up a replacement for sporting director Leonardo, who is set to leave the club.

According to AS, Leonardo is unlikely to continue into next season, and PSG are reportedly already looking for a replacement. The news came after the French club were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, with PSG looking to go in a new direction.

Michael Edwards is reportedly on PSG’s radar, according to The Telegraph, with the current Liverpool man also set to leave his position at the end of the season. Edwards announced the news in November but didn’t give any details on his next destination.

Edwards has been at Liverpool since 2011, but only became sporting director when Jurgen Klopp arrived in 2015. Since then, there’s been an upturn in performances, signings and development as a club during this time.

One of the key reasons PSG could be going for Edwards is due to Liverpool’s ability to secure players on long-term contracts. Despite a lack of signings recently, many players are signing new deals, committing to the club for the future.

With the likes of youngsters Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Xavi Simons, the club could be looking to go down a new route, staying away from the big-money signings and aiming to keep the current crop of players for many years to come.