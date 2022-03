Tottenham player Oliver Skipp is reportedly ‘extremely frustrated’ and ‘in a lot of pain’ after a recent injury lead to an infection.

That’s according to The Athletic, who reported that Skipp initially was a groin problem, but an injection that was meant to help in his recovery, caused an infection.

Antonio Conte expected Skipp to be out for around a week, but that has now turned into nearly two months.

After returning from his loan at Norwich City, Skipp was impressing in central midfield.