Non-league footballer Joshua Ajayi has been invited to train with Tottenham until the end of the season.

Ramsgate manager Matt Longhurst has confirmed Ajayi has been invited down, after Spurs have been keeping tabs on him for a while, he told Kent Online.

The 19-year-old went down the non-league route after being released by Crystal Palace. He was initially invited on a trial with Spurs earlier this year, but has now been invited for the remainder of the season.

Ajayi has had offers from clubs such as Stevenage, but has remainder at Ramsgate for now, whilst training with the London club.

