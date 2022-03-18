Tottenham will be without one of their young defenders for the remainder of the season, due to having to undergo surgery on his right knee.

Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga has undergone surgery on his right knee and won’t be available for the rest of the season, according to the official Tottenham website.

Tanganga has played 11 league games this season, and the versatile defender will be a miss for Antonio Conte’s side. The 22-year-old can play either centre-back or right-back, so Spurs will be lacking depth in both these areas.

Tottenham do still have Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon as backup centre-backs but the latter has only featured once this season.

Tanganga is expected to return ready for pre-season, but has also been linked with a move away from the club.

According to The Sun, AC Milan were interested in signing the English defender in January, but a move failed to materialise. Milan reportedly wanted a loan deal, but Spurs were only willing to negotiate a permanent transfer.

Due to his injury, Tanganga is going to struggle to show Conte what he’s capable of, so a move in the summer could be possible.