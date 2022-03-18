Tottenham player’s agent offers him to Barcelona

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon’s agent has offered him to Barcelona.

That’s according to Gerard Romero, a Spanish journalist, who reports that Reguilon is not enjoying the best of times at Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the team under Antonio Conte and is beginning to get frustrated.

With Jordi Alba being 32-years-old, bringing in a slightly younger backup to naturally take over duties from Alba as he starts to decline makes sense for Barcelona.

Reguilon has shown glimpses of talent at Spurs, but due to the emergence of Ryan Sessegnon, he’s often being rotated out of the team.