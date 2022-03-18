Tottenham player’s agent offers him to Barcelona

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon’s agent has offered him to Barcelona.

That’s according to Gerard Romero, a Spanish journalist, who reports that Reguilon is not enjoying the best of times at Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the team under Antonio Conte and is beginning to get frustrated.

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs player extremely frustrated with current situation
Champions League quarter and semi-final draw: Chelsea get Real Madrid as Liverpool set for Benfica test
(Video) Premier League reporter expects next Chelsea owners to view one player’s contract at priority

With Jordi Alba being 32-years-old, bringing in a slightly younger backup to naturally take over duties from Alba as he starts to decline makes sense for Barcelona.

Reguilon has shown glimpses of talent at Spurs, but due to the emergence of Ryan Sessegnon, he’s often being rotated out of the team.

 

More Stories Sergio Reguilon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.