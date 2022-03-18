VIDEO: “I tried to do the Robbie Keane” – Hilarious post-match interview by Leeds match-winner Ayling

Luke Ayling was the Leeds United hero as Jesse Marsch’s side performed an unbelievable comeback at Molineux tonight.

Speaking to the media after the game, Luke Ayling, looking ecstatic said that his side have picked up three massive points in the relegation battle.

The match-winner joked that he was a bit disappointed he couldn’t land the cartwheel while celebrating.

"I tried to do the Robbie Keane, but I couldn't land the cartwheel" ? Leeds' match-winner Luke Ayling breaks downs their highly-dramatic second half comeback win ? pic.twitter.com/l4RotraRNV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2022

These will be three crucial points for Leeds United as the battle to stay in the Premier League continues.

After the International break, Leeds face Southampton at Elland Road before travelling to Watford, in a deciding game for Premier League relegation battle.