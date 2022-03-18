Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch was in great spirits following his side’s win over Wolves on Friday night.

Speaking to the Sky Sports panel consisting of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, Marsch said he is coaching a special group of players at Leeds who work hard every day and never give up.

He urged his players to keep pushing with the same mentality as shown in tonight’s 2nd half against Wolves.

You can enjoy the full fascinating post-match interview on Sky Sports below:

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch gave a fascinating interview on his coaching philosophy following his side's remarkable second-half comeback ? pic.twitter.com/0YfkdKWf65 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2022

Jesse Marsch was appointed Leeds manager last month following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa. Under the 48-year-old American, Leeds have managed to win two consecutive Premier League matches for the first team this season, beating Norwich and Wolves.