Luke Ayling was the hero as Leeds United complete second half comeback against Wolves in a thrilling match at Molineux Stadium.

Leeds used Raul Jimenez’s red-card in second half to make an incredible comeback despite using all four substitutes as Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich all limped off with injuries by the 55th minute.

This win sends the Lilywhites seven points clear off relegation zone, as Jesse Marsch manages to win two Premier League games in a row in stoppage time.

You can watch the video below.

You couldn't write this! ? Leeds have completed a remarkable second-half comeback from 2-0 down ? Luke Ayling grabs the winner in the 91st minute ? pic.twitter.com/seaEYKs78a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2022