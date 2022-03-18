(Video) Premier League reporter expects next Chelsea owners to view one player’s contract at priority

Following owner Roman Abramovich’s recent sanctioning, Chelsea Football Club now finds itself in uncharted territory.

The Blues face an uncertain future, both on the pitch, as well as off it and with several first-team players set to be out of contract at the end of the season, the club faces a task to restore some stability.

As many as three defenders are soon to be free agents, including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, although the latter is rumoured to have a clause in his deal that would allow the Blues to trigger a one-year extension.

Speaking to CaughtOffside TV about how the club’s newfound financial constraints could impact the trio, Premier League and Chelsea reporter Olivia Buzaglo said: “I think it will be an issue. You just never know what is going to happen now with this team.

“I can understand the players feeling a little bit uncertain about things but it feels like the situation could get sorted out.

“[…] I think that [extending Rudiger’s deal] will be a priority as soon as this deal [sale of club] happens.

“Sitting down with Antonio Rudiger and potentially even Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta and just seeing where they are and see if they’re willing to stay – want to stay and see if it is possible that they can be offered new contracts.”

