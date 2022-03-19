TalkSport pundit Alan Brazil believes Tottenham should have signed the former Brighton defender Dan Burn before he made his move to Newcastle last January.

Dan Burn joined Newcastle in a £13m move from Brighton on January deadline day, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with his boyhood club.

We took Dan Burn back to Blyth today. On his return to #NUFC so far: ?”It’s been everything I dreamt of as a child. Wearing black & white, playing in front of family & friends – it couldn’t have gone better. Everything is so positive & the club’s going in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/X9MHM00WWl — Andy Sixsmith (@SixsmithTV) March 15, 2022

Speaking on his show, Alan Brazil said: “Do you know who Tottenham should have bought, I think? Burn, who went to Newcastle.

“Why didn’t they take a chance on him? He’s brilliant at set-pieces, for and against, he’s not slow…

“[He’s a Newcastle fan] but surely someone should’ve got to him first.”

Burn has transformed Newcastle’s defence since he has joined and is playing a key part on his new club’s resurgence to stay in the Premier League.