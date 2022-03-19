Alan Brazil tells Tottenham – ‘You should have made £13m signing ahead of Newcastle’

TalkSport pundit Alan Brazil believes Tottenham should have signed the former Brighton defender Dan Burn before he made his move to Newcastle last January. 

Dan Burn joined Newcastle in a £13m move from Brighton on January deadline day, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with his boyhood club.

Speaking on his show, Alan Brazil said: “Do you know who Tottenham should have bought, I think? Burn, who went to Newcastle. 

“Why didn’t they take a chance on him? He’s brilliant at set-pieces, for and against, he’s not slow…

“[He’s a Newcastle fan] but surely someone should’ve got to him first.”

Burn has transformed Newcastle’s defence since he has joined and is playing a key part on his new club’s resurgence to stay in the Premier League.

 

