Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has reportedly chosen his next club, with his Chelsea contract expiring in the summer.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Rudiger will join Juventus on a free transfer when his current deal expires. Football Insider have suggested Manchester United are confident of securing the German defender, but reports in Italy say otherwise.

Reports suggest Rudiger will sign a four-year deal worth around £105,000 a week. Football Insider, however, have claimed the 29-year-old is looking for a deal in the region of £300,000 a week.

Rudiger has already spent some time in Italy, after he signed for Roma from Stuttgart in 2015. With the uncertainty surrounding the Chelsea ownership, it’s looking increasingly likely that Rudiger won’t renew his contract at the club.

Although heavily linked with Manchester United, as it stands the club doesn’t know who’s going to be taking over as manager in the summer.

Any players interested in joining the Manchester club, may want to wait to see who will be coaching the team next season. If a manager comes in after a player is signed, they may not want the player in question.

When signing for a club, the player will want to know that the manager is a fan of the player and is going to be a big part of his plans.