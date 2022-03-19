Cristiano Ronaldo makes transfer decision on Man United future amid threat of no Champions League football

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his final decision on whether he will stay with Manchester United next season.

After The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, speculation was rampant about Ronaldo’s future at the club with the looming possibility of them being unable to earn Champions League football next season.

However, despite this very real scenario, Ronaldo has decided to commit himself to the club for next season, according to The Telegraph.

After a stint of one goal in eight Premier League games, Ronaldo silenced his doubters with a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur, which simultaneously marked him out as the highest ever FIFA goalscorer, beating out Josef Bican’s record.

The Portuguese striker rejoined Man United for a second spell in the summer and despite a dream debut back in front of the Old Trafford crowd, things quickly unravelled as results plunged from poor to embarrassing under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Ronaldo has 18 goals in 33 appearances for The Red Devils this season, showcasing that despite being 37 years old, he is still an effective goalscorer. But United’s next manager will need to find a way to utilise him without compromising team style and that will be the most tricky part of all.