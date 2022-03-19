Football Agent Rob Segal has revealed what he thinks if going wrong at Manchester United.

After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, many United fans were excited for the season, with hopes of a possible push to challenge Liverpool and Manchester United for the title. Even just a trophy, in the many competitions they partake in, would have been high on the list of expectations at Old Trafford.

Now, in March, they’ve been eliminated from all competitions and have a minuscule chance of winning the Premier League title. Segal has had his say on what’s going wrong at the club, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

“The players know that whatever happens, they are going to be there longer than him and so if he says or does one thing that they don’t like, that’s it and that’s what has been proven. The mentality of the players is always going to be ‘this is only temporary, so it doesn’t really matter what he says or does,” Segal claims.

When Manchester United announced Ralf Rangnick wouldn’t necessarily be the permanent manager, it’s bound to put doubts into the minds of the players. As Segal mentioned, the players may not buy into the ideas of Rangnick, knowing that they will have to adapt to a new style shortly anyway.

Since the interim manager took over, there has been an upturn in results, however, in some of the biggest games, when it matters, they’ve failed to perform.

Being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, a heavy defeat in the Manchester derby, and being eliminated from the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough, United have given themselves an almost impossible task of achieving silverware.

“Michael Carrick came in after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left last year, they should have stuck with him on an interim basis – Manchester United did not need to go out and find someone to hang,” Segal adds.

Segal suggests that bringing in an interim manager, until they find the suitable candidate would have been the right idea. Instead, they brought in a manager who is still going to be at the club next season, but it’s unclear in what capacity.

The Manchester club can attract the majority of managers in world football. The history, fan base, financial backing, just to name a few, are key factors in every manager’s dream project.

Many Manchester United fans have questioned the mentality of the squad, but there’s no doubting the right manager can instil the right mindset into the current crop of players.