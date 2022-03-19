Super Agent Rob Segal has had his say on who is going to be the next manager of Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed last year on a two and a half year deal, but is expected to see out the last two years of his contract in a consultancy role.

Who Manchester United will appoint is unclear as it stands, but Segal has revealed who he believes would be the right man.

“If I was a betting man, I would say Mauricio Pochettino will be their preferred candidate,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

Pochettino is currently the manager of PSG, but rumours are circulating that he won’t be continuing next season. Despite being top of the league with plenty of breathing room, their performances in the Champions League mean his position as manager is under threat.

Segal believes there are certain traits that United will have to look for in their next manager, to bring success to the club. “But in terms of who could come in and be the next permanent boss at the end of the season, they’re going to need someone who knows the Premier League, someone who is able to be tactically superb in Europe and someone who can manage high-profile players,” said Segal.

Questions marks may be raised over Pochettino’s ability to deal with high-profile players, due to their failures in Europe, despite having Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi. However, he’s currently leading them to a Ligue 1 title with ease, and domestic competitions will be United’s priority next season.

There’s no guarantee that United will finish in the Champions League places this year, so bringing in a manager that knows the Premier League makes a lot of sense.

Pochettino will undoubtedly want to be given freedom in the transfer market, in order to bring in his own players and fix the flaws in the current squad. Segal believes one particular player will be high on his list to keep at the club.

“But they would have to allow him time to oversee a complete rebuild and although the Glazers aren’t going to want to give him £300m, he would prefer to start with a clean slate and when it comes to Ronaldo especially, if Pochettino did come in, he would probably want to keep hold of him, at least for another season. Look at what Ronaldo did against Tottenham Hotspur when he scored a match-winning hat-trick last weekend – he did it all on his own,” adds Segal.

Despite rumours Ronaldo may leave the club, AS have claimed he will stay at Old Trafford, regardless of their Champions League status.

Although there’s been a lot of inconsistency in his performances, the match-winning moments, as Segal touched on, are vital to success in a team.

Manchester United will want to bring in a new manager as soon as possible, to give themselves time to recruit the required players.