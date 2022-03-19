Journalist Dean Jones has revealed on-loan Newcastle United star Matt Targett is open to transferring to a number of clubs.

This news will no doubt come as a blow to The Magpies, who have temporary lease of the defenders services until the end of the season from Aston Villa.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I know that he is open to other options.”

Following his exploits from left-back, Newcastle are of course keen to take him on a permanent deal next season.

Targett has lost just twice in a Newcastle shirt, with those losses coming in back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Chelsea and Everton.

He had been a regular under Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa before the latter sanctioned the arrival of Lucas Digne in January.

Targett subsequently lost his place in the team and was allowed to go out on loan to Newcastle, helping to transform the left side of their defence alongside fellow January signing Dan Burn.

He helped the team during their fantastic run of fixtures which shot them up and well away from the relegation zone.

The 26-year-old is rated at £15.3m by transfermarkt, and is expected to leave Villa in some capacity in the summer. Whether that will mean a transfer to Newcastle will depend on The Magpies.