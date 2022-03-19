In-form defender set for England call-up after defensive injury crisis for Gareth Southgate

In-form Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is in line for an England call up after injuries in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Southgate initially opted not to pick Mitchell in his England squad to face Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, but following injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, Mitchell could now earn his first senior call up according to the Daily Mail.

Mitchell, 22, has been one of England’s form players over the last season, with his defensive exploits at Crystal Palace earning him widespread praise.

The current England squad only possesses one left-back, that being Man United’s Luke Shaw, who has recently struggled for game time following a spell with Covid-19. There are two right-backs in the squad but both are now doubts for the games, with Alexander-Arnold sustaining a hamstring injury and James suffering a set-back after coming back from injury.

Mitchell leads the Premier League for defensive third tackles, ranks third overall for tackles – with the second best tackle success rate against dribblers – and is second for tackles and interceptions marking out his credentials as a master defensive full-back.

There were a number of controversial omissions from Southgate’s squad, including former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, so these injuries could gift the AC Milan CB a call-up too.