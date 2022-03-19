A number of journalists have blasted Newcastle United striker Chris Wood following his poor display against Everton.

Wood was a part of the team which lost 1-0 to Everton on Thursday, but he has struggled to find his goalscoring touch for the most part since joining from Burnley, scoring just once in 10 Premier League games for Newcastle so far.

Read Newcastle reported the ratings of four journalists, who each offered strong criticism of the New Zealand international’s performance.

Firstly, Gareth Cox of The National News said Wood offered “little” asides from two squandered chances earlier in the game, giving him a 5/10 rating. Likewise, Jordan Cronin of Newcastle World also gave Wood 5/10 rating, citing how he “struggled” to make an impact throughout the game.

Lee Ryder and Tom Gott of Chronicle live and 90min also added to the criticism with 6/10 and 4/10 ratings.

Eddie Howe will be hoping his striker can find some form when the international break is over in order to help them rise further up the table.

Despite their impressive recent form Newcastle are not yet out of the relegation fight as they currently sit nine points above the drop zone.