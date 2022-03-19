Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni wants a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool among the clubs interested.

Tchouameni has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, with Real Madrid interested in securing his services. Unfortunately for the Spanish giants, the 22-year-old would prefer a move to England.

This is according to Marca, who say Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City want to bring the midfielder to the Premier League.

Monaco haven’t been afraid of selling their stars if a big offer comes through, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, James Rodriguez, Anthony Martial, and Bernardo Silva all leaving the club in recent years.

Often players see moving to the Premier League as the pinnacle of their careers, so a move to England wouldn’t be surprising.

With Manchester United’s struggles in midfield recently, a player of Tchouameni’s calibre should be high on their agenda.

The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have failed to live up to expectations, and the French midfielder could be a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice.

The Sun have reported that Rice would cost in the region of £120m to prise him away from West Ham, so a player from abroad might be the route to go down for Manchester United.