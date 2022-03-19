Newcastle United have already have enjoyed a strong opening window under their new Saudi-backed ownership, but their next window could blow everyone away.

If reports from Fichajes are to believed, then Newcastle could be set to make an incredibly bold move to purchase Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Neymar has become disillusioned with football in Paris, with recent boos aimed at him and Lionel Messi following their Champions League defeat against Real Madrid exacerbating this idea.

Despite the Brazilian’s talents, PSG are also said to be open in allowing a move to happen in order to facilitate a younger attacker being brought in.

Newcastle can now certainly afford the 30-year-olds wages and likely cut-price transfer fee, but considering the club have no European football to add to any package, would one of football’s most glamourous players really want such a deal when the likes of Manchester City and a return to Barcelona are on the cards.

The Brazilian moved to PSG for a record breaking £200m in 2017 in the hopes of emerging from the shadow of Messi at Barcelona.

However, he didn’t count on the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, who has gone on to become the main man at PSG this season while Neymar has struggled on the sidelines and Messi has struggled to bed in to a new league.