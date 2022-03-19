Newcastle tell 24-year-old he is free to leave the club

Newcastle have told defender Jamal Lewis that he is free to find a new club in the summer.

Football Insider report that Newcastle are planning a complete overhaul in the summer, and Lewis will be one of those let go. The left-back was omitted from the Premier League squad at the end of January, meaning he’s more than likely played his last game for the club.

Lewis signed for £13.5m in 2020, but after limited progression, it’s unlikely they will make a profit on the defender.

Offers from Stoke City and Birmingham City came in January, but Lewis rejected the loan offers from both clubs.

Lewis did suffer some injuries, which was one of the reasons he wasn’t registered for the squad.

