Jamie Carragher has not held back in his opinions of some of the defending on display from Leeds United against Wolves, despite their 3-2 comeback win.

Leeds were 2-0 down against Wolves until a red card for Raul Jimenez changed the dynamic of the game and subsequently allowed the visitors to mount an improbable comeback which ended in a 91st minute Luke Ayling goal.

However, former Liverpool star Carragher was not happy with the defending for the second goal Leeds conceded, labelling it as “pathetic.”

As quoted by ThisIsFutbol He said: “Pathetic. Look at the Leeds players – they’re not even looking at the ball.

“They’re all talking between themselves. They completely switch off. Absolute shambles, it really is.

“That goal just sums up Leeds defensively all season. That’s why they’re in the position they are.”

Nevertheless the win gifts The Whites a massive three points in their bid to stay in the Premier League for next season.

They are now seven points above Watford and providing they continue to pick up wins under new boss Jesse Marsch they should be able to stay clear of the drop.

The most likely team to catch them out of the drop zone is Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who have three games in hand on Leeds and sit nine points behind them.

They have also recently found some form, and despite three back-to-back defeats, they have a run-in they will back themselves to score a good number of points in.