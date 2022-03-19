Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has advised West Ham star Declan Rice to complete summer move to Manchester United.

The West Ham skipper has been pivotal to the team’s success this season in Premier League and Europa League with his top notch performances. He is already being regarded as one of the best midfielders in England as Merson has already compared him with Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Ralph Rangnick will definitely be searching for a midfielder this summer as Pogba’s future is still unclear and Matic is already past his best.

Writing in his Daily Star column, Merson said: “Declan Rice should strike while the iron’s hot and leave West Ham this summer. He’s taken his game to another level this season and is playing like N’Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch.

“I’d be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months.

“Where could he go? Depends what happens at Chelsea and who buys the club. Manchester United would be a good move, but will they get in the Champions League? That’s where Rice wants to play.

“They play Tottenham this weekend and playing Spurs should always be a big game for West Ham but the Europa League game against Sevilla was a bigger one.

“West Ham have gone past Spurs, and to be honest I don’t know how Tottenham have allowed that to happen.”

Just two weeks ago in an interview for ESPN, the 23-year-old England international admitted his goal is to play in Champions League and to compete with the best.

“We were really close with West Ham at the minute and last season, it was gutting to lose out on it last year but we are pushing. Look, we’ll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well.”

A possible transfer for Rice will surely be very difficult as West Ham valuation is very high as they are keen to keep him beyond this season.