Roman Abramovich may not receive a penny for the sale of Chelsea, but he still has the final say on who will take over the London club.

Speaking to The Sun, Nick Candy said: “Although it’s a sanctioned club, Roman gets the decision on where it goes. People might not like that, but it’s his club still – it’s sanctioned – but it’s his club.”

Candy is one of the potential buyers of Chelsea, and has submitted a £2bn bid to take over the club. Due to him being sanctioned, Abramovich can’t receive any money for the sale of Chelsea, but as it is still his club, he has the final say on who takes over.

Chelsea fans will be hoping Abramovich still has the club’s best interests at heart, and makes sure the new owners are suitable to take the club forward.

Plenty of buyers are interested, but those high up at Chelsea will want the right team to continue their current success. We’ve seen before in the Premier League that having an owner with money doesn’t necessarily mean success.

Everton were taken over by Farhad Moshiri, who has pumped millions and millions of pounds into the club over the last few years. Overall, the club has gone backwards, and currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League.

The new owners must have the right footballing ideas, not just the funds to back it up.