Serie A star who idolises Nemanja Vidic wanted listed as Man United transfer target

Serie A defender Nikola Milenkovic has been listed as an Inter Milan and Man United transfer target.

The Serbian centre-back is out of contract at the end of next season, but is expected to leave current club Fiorentina this summer so his club can make some money from his sale.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia, Serie A champions Inter are planning to make a bid for the defender this summer.

Fiorentina are expected to ask for a fee in the region of €15m despite the 24-year-old being valued at £20.7m by transfermarkt.

In terms of Inter’s squad building process the Serbian would be expected to replace Stefan de Vrij, whose contract is also up in 2023 and again is expected to move on.

However, Manchester United could have a key persuading factor in attempting to beat Inter to his transfer. This being the player who Milenkovic idolises, Nemanja Vidic.

Vidic was a tough as nails Serbian centre back for United under Sir Alex Ferguson. He helped form a mean defence alongside Rio Ferdinand, winning the Premier League five times and reaching three Champions League finals, winning one – while the other two were against arguably the greatest football team of all time.

In March 2021, Milenkovic revealed Vidic was his idol when growing up, which makes sense considering the pairs common traits of being a centre back and being from Serbia.

United could, and probably should, use this as leverage to secure a deal if there is genuine interest.