Tottenham Hotspur could be set to profit from the receipt of two star players in exchange for Barcelona transfer target Sergio Reguilon.

Journalist Carles Domènech has told Spanish site Sport Barcelona are in line for a move for former Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon.

The Blaugrana are after some depth at left-back, with the only senior player currently able to play there being the ever-dependable Jordi Alba.

This poses a problem for the Spanish giants, as Alba is now 32 years old and they need to provide him with some cover before time starts to take its inevitable toll on him.

Domènech said: “there are many possibilities,” when asked about whether a former Los Blancos star could be brought by Barcelona.

However, due to Spurs’ relative position of strength on the matter and Barcelona’s crippling debt levels, a player exchange is far more likely, which will likely see two stars depart the Blaugrana’s ranks in exchange.

These being former Manchester United man Memphis Depay, and Frenchman Clement Lenglet.

Memphis joined the club in summer after leaving Lyon on a free transfer, but he has thus far failed to carry the burden of Barcelona’s strikeforce, despite a 10 goal haul in La Liga. Recent injury problems saw him lose his place in the side completely as they replaced him with ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lenglet started off his Barca career well after moving from Sevilla, but he has been beset by injuries in more recent times, leading to the Catalan club’s willingness to offload him.