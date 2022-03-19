Spurs favourite would love to return this summer after contact with Levy

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino would love to return to the club, and is in contact with Daniel Levy.

Pochettino managed Spurs for five years between 2014 and 2019, guiding the team to a Champions League final and making them regulars in the top four and Champions League.

Football Insider have reported Pochettino is open to the possibility of making a romantic return to his former club, and would “love” to make it happen.

The most remarkable part of this deal could be the nature of how the swap happens.

The report indicates current Spurs boss Antonio Conte could be in line for a sensational switch to Pochettino’s current club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino’s position in Paris has been coming under increasing pressure since they were knocked out to Champions League by Real Madrid after blowing a 2-0 aggregate lead in the final 45 minutes of the two-legged tie.

Conte is not entirely happy at Spurs. The Italian is more used to competing for trophies and has been unhappy at the lack of transfer backing he received in January.

PSG and Spurs could both profit from switching their managers, and as the summer approaches it could become a very real possibility.