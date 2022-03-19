Spurs star wants to leave for top of the league club

Tottenham Hotspur star Cameron Carter-Vickers is keen on a transfer to Scottish Premiership league leaders Celtic.

Carter-Vickers has been on loan from Spurs with The Hoops this season, playing 36 times for them across all competitions.

However, transfer insider and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the 24-year-old wants to make the switch from London to Glasgow a permanent one.

He said: “I think that Carter-Vickers is very keen, because he feels like he can become part of the project there long-term, and I think it’s one that is realistic to be honest.”

Tottenham reportedly want £10m from Celtic for the transfer of the eight-time capped United States defender.

Having made just five appearances for the Spurs senior team since progressing from the academy, it would make sense that a player who has been on the loan merry-go-round for his entire senior career would want to finally find somewhere to settle down and stay for a significant stint.

Carter-Vickers has a strong chance of playing major European football year in year out and winning trophies at Celtic for years to come if he makes a permanent switch.

This season Celtic are three points clear at the top ahead of current Champions Rangers.