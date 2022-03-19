Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Napoli star Victor Osimhen as their main transfer target if Harry Kane leaves this summer.

According to reports from Italian Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Osimhen is liked by current Spurs boss Antonio Conte, and he would like the North London side to put out all the stops to sign the Nigerian if Kane was to leave.

However, any bid for him would need to be colossal in order to prise him away from Napoli.

He has a contract which runs until 2025, and the 23-year-old striker is rated at £54m by transfermarkt, so it would be safe to add on a few more million pounds to his overall price tag.

Despite suffering a cheekbone fracture in November, Osimhen has returned in the form he left in. Overall he has 13 goals in 24 games this season, including nine from 19 Serie A league games.

Kane is England’s captain and Tottenham’s talisman, his goals will be incredibly difficult to replace for his side if he was to leave in the summer, with reported interest from the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy will do everything they can to stop Kane from leaving in the summer, but it will reassuring to know they have contingency plans if the worse does happen.