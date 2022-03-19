Video: Bukayo Saka smashes Arsenal in front as they become the third team to reach 2000 PL goals

Bukayo Saka has smashed Arsenal in front against Aston Villa and allowed Arsenal to reach an important milestone of 2000 Premier League goals.

As Aston Villa failed to clear their lines under Arsenal pressure, Cedric’s whipped ball to the back post allowed The Gunners to knock the ball down and start a scramble on the edge of the area.

The ball eventually fell into the path of Saka, who was waiting on the edge of the area, and he smashed a low driven shot into the Villa net, leaving an off-sighted Emiliano Martinez with no chance of saving it.

2,000 – Bukayo Saka’s opener was Arsenal’s 2,000th goal in the Premier League with the Gunners becoming the third side to reach this milestone after Man Utd (currently 2176 goals) and Liverpool (currently 2002 goals). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/WX1n2TaPkc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2022

You can watch the video below.