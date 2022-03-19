Chelsea have one foot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after scoring an early goal against giant killers Middlesbrough.

After a lovely sequence of play from Chelsea, Mason Mount was set away down the right flank and produced a perfectly weighted pass for Romelu Lukaku to tap in the net past a scrambling Middlesbrough goalkeeper.

Once again Chelsea are putting off-field matters, regarding their future ownership to bed with what seems to be another strong performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Middlesbrough have already beaten Man United and Spurs in this competition, but Champions of Europe Chelsea do not look like they will fall victim as well.

You can watch the full video below.