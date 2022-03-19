Video: Hakim Ziyech doubles Chelsea lead in FA Cup with stunning driven effort

Hakim Ziyech has refound his goalscoring touch for Chelsea and scored with a stunning driven effort to strengthen The Blues grip on the game.

Like the first goal Chelsea scored, they beat the Middlesbrough press and obliterated the Championship side on the resulting transition.

This time it ended up with Ziyech on the right flank, and he cut inside with unleashed a high-velocity but low driven left-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

It puts Chelsea 2-0 ahead and all but confirms their spot in the FA Cup semi-final for an appearance at Wembley.

