Video: Hakim Ziyech doubles Chelsea lead in FA Cup with stunning driven effort

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Hakim Ziyech has refound his goalscoring touch for Chelsea and scored with a stunning driven effort to strengthen The Blues grip on the game. 

Like the first goal Chelsea scored, they beat the Middlesbrough press and obliterated the Championship side on the resulting transition.

This time it ended up with Ziyech on the right flank, and he cut inside with unleashed a high-velocity but low driven left-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

It puts Chelsea 2-0 ahead and all but confirms their spot in the FA Cup semi-final for an appearance at Wembley.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea put one foot into Wembley semi-final appearance after Lukaku tap in
“Pathetic” – Jamie Carragher blasts Leeds United for one moment v Wolves
Luis Enrique reveals why Man United star David de Gea was left out of Spain squad

You can watch the video below.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.