Video: Leeds United star Raphinha goes crazy following sensational comeback win over Wolves

Following their stunning 3-2 comeback against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United star Raphinha was seen going crazy in celebration.

After initially being 2-0 down, a red card for Raul Jimenez changed the whole game and gave Leeds the boost they needed in order to mount a sensational comeback, with Luke Ayling scoring the winner in the 91st minute.

It is a more than understandable reaction given what’s at stake for the club. These were a massive three points in their bid for Premier League survival and it moved them seven clear of the drop.

But the scenes for the goal even saw Raphinha, who was not at the game, celebrate from home as he unleashed a massive shout when the winner went in.

You can watch the video below.

