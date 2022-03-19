Video: Leeds United stars pelted after running full length of pitch in celebrations

A number of Leeds United stars sprinted the full length of the pitch following Luke Ayling’s stunning winner against Wolves. 

Some of the Leeds sub bench, most notably Kalvin Phillips, ran all the way over to celebrate with the rest of the players as they earned a massive three points in their 3-2 victory over Wolves.

However, on the way back around, a section of the Wolves faithful let the Leeds players know they weren’t pleased with their antics, pelting them with objects from the stands.

Although, they probably don’t mind too much considering the nature of events which transpired beforehand.

You can watch the full video below.

