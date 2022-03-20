Video: Shocking scenes as Arsenal fans chant anti-Semitic song on train

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans could be in trouble as video footage has emerged online of a group chanting horrific anti-Semitic songs on a train.

Watch below as these so-called supporters enjoy mocking the Jewish population that is associated with the Tottenham area, where their rivals Spurs are based…

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United tipped to seal transfer for former Eddie Howe favourite
Leeds United “confident” of agreeing right-back deal
Manchester United given boost in pursuit of €60m transfer for ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

While there’s room for banter in football, this does not come under that category, and some Twitter users have tagged the police in the replies.

Arsenal need to condemn this behaviour and ensure these individuals are not allowed to attend their games again.

We saw similar disgraceful antics from West Ham fans earlier this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.