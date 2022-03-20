Video: Shocking scenes as Arsenal fans chant anti-Semitic song on train

Some Arsenal fans could be in trouble as video footage has emerged online of a group chanting horrific anti-Semitic songs on a train.

Watch below as these so-called supporters enjoy mocking the Jewish population that is associated with the Tottenham area, where their rivals Spurs are based…

Classy from the arsenal lot… pic.twitter.com/pN1v7XK3gI — CONTE AT THE WHEEL???? (@N17_SAUL) March 19, 2022

While there’s room for banter in football, this does not come under that category, and some Twitter users have tagged the police in the replies.

Arsenal need to condemn this behaviour and ensure these individuals are not allowed to attend their games again.

We saw similar disgraceful antics from West Ham fans earlier this season.