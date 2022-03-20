Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira pulls his own tooth out and plays on for Fiorentina vs Inter Milan

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira apparently pulled out his own tooth when in action for loan club Fiorentina against Inter Milan yesterday.

The Uruguay international is in his second season on loan away from the Emirates Stadium, having spent last term at Atletico Madrid.

Torreira never quite lived up to expectations at Arsenal, but it looks like he’s doing well in Serie A right now, scoring for Fiorentina at the San Siro in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with the Italian champions.

Remarkably, however, the Daily Mirror report that Torreira actually lost a tooth during the game, removing it himself and playing on despite surely being in agonising pain…

Torreira uploaded an image of himself on social media afterwards, with a very visible gap where his tooth was!

Arsenal fans will love this battling spirit from the 26-year-old, who is clearly a fine player with plenty to offer, if a tad eccentric!

It will be interesting to see if Torreira’s improved form this season can give him another opportunity with the Gunners in the future.