Liverpool transfer target Bukayo Saka told that Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is “the right manager for him”

Match of the Day pundit Dion Dublin has made the intriguing claim that he knows that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is the right man to be guiding Bukayo Saka.

The exciting young England international just goes from strength to strength at the moment, becoming one of Arsenal’s most important and influential players after rising up through their academy.

Saka scored the winner for the Gunners against Aston Villa yesterday, taking his total for the season to 10 in 33 games in all competitions.

Dublin rates Saka highly, and also made the interesting point that Arteta is the best manager for him right now, despite some recent transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool.

ESPN have claimed the Reds are interested in the 20-year-old, and he could well be an ideal replacement for players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the future.

Still, Arsenal fans will hope Saka takes Dublin’s words on board as the pundit talked up Arteta’s impact on his career.

“He was outstanding today, look at his stats,” Dublin said on the BBC. “He’s going to be at the highest level for a very long time, because his attitude’s great.

“He’ll get more goals because I know Arteta’s the right manager for him.”