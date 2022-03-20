Aston Villa are leading the race to sign £60m Premier League star

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.

According to Times Sport in the tweet below, Aston Villa are willing to pay £60m for the Leeds midfielder.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle are “very likely” to target Premier League goalkeeper in the summer
Video: Foden scores screamer from outside the area to all but seal victory
Video: Laporte scores bizarre own goal to gift Southampton an equaliser

Phillips has struggled with injuries this season and Steven Gerrard is looking to strengthen his midfield. Phillips was pivotal in England’s route to the European Championship final, and is a key player for Leeds United when fit.

The 26-year-old has managed only twelve league starts this campaign, but that won’t stop Aston Villa attempting to sign the Leeds academy graduate.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.