Aston Villa are leading the race to sign £60m Premier League star

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.

According to Times Sport in the tweet below, Aston Villa are willing to pay £60m for the Leeds midfielder.

Aston Villa have emerged as frontrunners to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer and are ready to pay a £60 million transfer fee, plus an enormous salary, to prise the England midfielder away from Leeds United, reports @JNorthcroft https://t.co/wy0LVGvbA2 — Times Sport (@TimesSport) March 20, 2022

Phillips has struggled with injuries this season and Steven Gerrard is looking to strengthen his midfield. Phillips was pivotal in England’s route to the European Championship final, and is a key player for Leeds United when fit.

The 26-year-old has managed only twelve league starts this campaign, but that won’t stop Aston Villa attempting to sign the Leeds academy graduate.